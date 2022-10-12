Diarrhoea scare grips people after 3 deaths in Rajamahendravaram

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): Diarrhoea was suspected as the cause after three people died with similar symptoms in Alcott Gardens area of the city. Locals said that all the three died due to vomiting and diarrhoea within a short span of two days. While a few others are undergoing treatment in hospitals.

Locals Eswar and Thalatam Srinu alleged that they are getting polluted drinking water through taps for the past two months. They criticised that they have complained to the city authorities, but they ignored. After a few persons were hospitalised and some died, tap water supply was stopped to this area for the last three days. The Municipal officials said that they are supplying water to them through tankers.

The residents alleged that sanitation condition in Alcott Gardens area is very poor and unhealthy condition prevailing here. They alleged that after the situation worsened for two days, the municipal staff took up sanitation work, but still the deplorable filth is visible.

Speaking to The Hans India about this, city health officer Vinutna dismissed the suspicions of diarrhoea. She said that diarrhoea will infect hundreds of people and there got information that about 10 people are currently sick. She said that the investigation revealed that none of the deaths occurred due to

diarrhoea.

The health officer said that the local medical staff has been alerted. She informed that there is muddy water in a few pipes in Alcott Gardens area and appropriate measures are being taken. People should not worry,

she added.

Meanwhile, locals said that the fresh water got mixed up with mud as water pipelines were destructed during excavations for laying cables in the area. They demanded an inquiry into the actual cause and the matter should be looked into immediately. None of the public representatives and political leaders are responding to this issue and not a single leader has visited this area so far, they rued.