Differences plague YSRCP in Itchapuram

Srikakulam: Rifts among ruling YSRCP leaders in Itchapuram Assembly constituency have reached new heights. YSRCP proposed the name of Piriya Vijaya, who is Srikakulam zilla Parishad (ZP) chairperson, as its candidate for the Assembly seat.

In 2019 elections, her husband Piriya Sai Raj was defeated by the TDP candidate Bendalam Ashok and so this time the ruling party decided to give ticket to his wife. Piriya Vijaya belongs to Kalinga community.

It is said that Sai Raj lost elections due to non-cooperation from another leader Narthu Rama Rao as he was felt insulted when party denied ticket to him in last elections. Rama Rao mobilised his own community Yadava, Reddika, fishermen and Vaddera leaders to defeat Sai Raj. To placate him, YSRCP nominated him as MLC but group politics did not end.

Rama Rao contested twice as MLA candidate, as Congress nominee in 2009 elections and as YSRCP nominee in 2014 elections and he was defeated twice by the TDP candidate. After being declared as YSRCP candidate, Piriya Vijaya has been visiting all villages in the constituency but Narthu Rama Rao and his followers Pilaka Rajyalakshmi, Narthu Narendra Yadav, Thadaka Joga Rao Ippili Lolakshi and others are not extending any support to her.

Rama Rao is a follower of YSRCP Srikakulam MLA and minister for revenue Dharmana Prasada Rao.

Followers of Vijaya allege that Dharmana Prasada Rao was indirectly provoking Rama Rao to create rifts among YSRCP leaders. As a result, this time too YSRCP may not open its account in Itchapuram.