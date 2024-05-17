  • Menu
DIG Gunni pats staff for peaceful polls

Vizianagaram: DIG Vishal Gunni congratulated the police officers and personnel for ensuring conduct of general elections in a peaceful manner in the district. He said the hard work, commitment and sincerity of every police officer and staff from home guard to SP have yielded good results.

Gunni conducted a review with SPs and additional SPs here on Thursday. He appreciated the staff for their commitment towards duties on the occasion. Later, he instructed them to concentrate on cases booked in connection with poll related issues and clear them as soon as possible.

Further, he directed them to be more cautious for another 15 days till the completion of counting and he reminded that tense situations have erupted in some districts.

“Be vigilant, set up police pickets in troublesome villages. Identify troublemongers, active rowdy-sheeters, counsel them frequently and summon them to police stations,” he told the officers.

He also advised them to visit the villages frequently, interact with people, village elders and motivate them to maintain peace in the villages. The DIG instructed the officers to analyse the incidents that took place before poll, on poll day and poll-poll, concentrate on particular villages and people and ensure peace and law and order.

Gunni instructed the officers to investigate the cases impartially, transparently, which were reported on poll day. He reviewed the cases, gave instructions to complete investigations in those cases, file charge sheets. He also directed the officers to check strong rooms frequently, where EVMs were kept under 3 tier security.

