DIG inspects arrangements at Tirumala, Tirupati

Tirumala: Anantapur range DIG Ravi Prakash along with TTD chief vigilance and security officer (CVSO) D Narasimha Kishore, Tirupati SP P Parameswar Reddy inspected the security arrangements for Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam at Tirumala and also the arrangements being made for the issuance of SSD tokens in select centres in Tirupati down the hills, for the devotees Vaikunta Dwara darshanam..

As part of security exercise, the DIG went around queue lines at Narayanagiri sheds, Krishna Teja rest house, etc., and advised officials to ensure hassle-free bandobust and effective parking arrangements for devotees coming from all regions. In Tirupati, the DIG inspected the SSD tokens issuing centre at Ramachandra Pushkarini and Bhudevi complex and gave instructions on security arrangements at the token issuing counters. He stressed deploying adequate force at all the nine token issuing cetres to avoid any jostling in the queue lines and also at the counters.

After inspecting the SSD tokens issuing centres in Tirupati, the DIG said that anticipating huge rush for availing tokens for Dwara Darshan, as devotees from other states also arrive for the tokens for Dwara Darshanam, police made elaborate security arrangements at all the nine tokens issue centres in the pilgrim city, on round the clock basis.

The devotees on their part should remain restrained in the queue lines for getting the tokens, he said while asking the police officials to do their best for peaceful conduct of the major festival Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam.

Additional SP Kulasekhar, SB DSP Surendra Reddy, East DSP Murali Krishna and other officials were present.