DIG inspects Budaraya Valas police station

Vizianagaram:Visakhapatnam range DIG Gopinath Jetti inspected the Budaraya Valasa police station on Thursday and instructed the police officials to take strict action against ganja peddlers.

He said that the police wing is concentrating on atrocities on women and children and conducting ‘Sankalpam’, an awareness campaign, across the three districts to sensitise students, youth and others in this regard.

“Anybody can call the tollfree number 1972 to share the information regarding ganja sale and smuggling. We have deployed 29 special teams to control ganja trafficking and 289 cases have been booked so far in this connection. Nowa days, cybercrime is shooting up and we are creating awareness programmes for the public with the support of bankers,” he said.

Later, during his interaction with public, some people brought to his notice about blind spots where a number of road accidents were occurring. The DIG instructed the local police officials to set up sign boards, warning indicators in sharp curvy areas to prevent mishaps.

SP Vakul Jindal, DSP S Raghavulu and others were present.