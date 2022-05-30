DIG Palaraju responds on Amalapuram riots in Konaseema, urges people not to believe rumours

DIG Palaraju revealed key facts about the aftermath of the devastation on the 24th of this month in Amalapuram in the Konaseema district. He called on the people not to believe the rumors about the Amalapuram riots. He appealed to the people to exercise restraint and opined that the police reinforcements were continuing in Konaseema.



Also, DIG Palaraju made key remarks at a time when videos of software employees doing work-from-home being severely troubled due to the halting of internet services in Konaseema are going viral on social media. It was revealed that internet services will be restored in Amalapuram soon.

Meanwhile, the police have identified the culprits who set fire to the house of Minister Pinipe Vishwaroop and MLA Ponnada Satish. DIG Palaraju revealed that sections 30 and 144 of IPC are being enforced in Konaseema. He ruled that rallies and secret meetings could not be held as Section 144 was in force.

On the other hand, SP Subba Reddy said that another 18 people were arrested on Sunday in connection with the vandalism in Amalapuram on the 24th of this month. Seven cases have been registered against them.