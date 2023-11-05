Direct elections will reduce the corruption in politics; K Narayana Swamy

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister of K. Narayana Swamy has expressed his belief that corruption can be eliminated in the country through direct elections. During his visit to Tirumala temple on Sunday, he mentioned Indira Gandhi and NTR as examples of leaders associated with direct elections.



He recalled how NTR became Chief Minister within 9 months of forming his party and criticised the alleged actions of Chandrababu in buying MLAs who were won in TDP with NTR as chief minister.

Narayana Swamy stated that direct elections would put an end to politics driven by personal gain and would significantly reduce corruption by 80 percent.