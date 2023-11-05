  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Direct elections will reduce the corruption in politics; K Narayana Swamy

Direct elections will reduce the corruption in politics; K Narayana Swamy
x
Highlights

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister of K. Narayana Swamy, has expressed his belief that corruption can be eliminated in the country through direct elections.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister of K. Narayana Swamy has expressed his belief that corruption can be eliminated in the country through direct elections. During his visit to Tirumala temple on Sunday, he mentioned Indira Gandhi and NTR as examples of leaders associated with direct elections.

He recalled how NTR became Chief Minister within 9 months of forming his party and criticised the alleged actions of Chandrababu in buying MLAs who were won in TDP with NTR as chief minister.

Narayana Swamy stated that direct elections would put an end to politics driven by personal gain and would significantly reduce corruption by 80 percent.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X