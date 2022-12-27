Direct train from Kakinada to Varanasi sought

Kakinada: Kakinada MP Vanga Geeta urged the Centre to introduce a direct train from Kakinada to Varanasi in order to facilitate pilgrims going in large numbers from Kakinada to Varanasi. She met Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw in New Delhi on Sunday.

The MP said that a lot of pilgrims of Kakinada region will go to Varanasi very frequently either individually or in groups. But, since there are no direct trains from Kakinada to Varanasi, they are facing a lot of hardship particularly along with senior citizens. Most pilgrims are forced to change multiple trains to reach Varanasi.

The MP requested the Union Minister to take steps to provide direct trains to Varanasi from Kakinada and other places of Andhra Pradesh. She requested enhanced coaches in general and sleeper categories from Kakinada. She also requested for the linking of trains from Kovvru and Bhadrachalam. Later, MP Geeta submitted a representation to the Union Minister.