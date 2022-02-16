Disabled support continuation of Kandukur, Addanki in Prakasam

Ongole: The members of Joint Action Committee for the disabled persons in Prakasam district demanded the government continuation of Kandukur and Addanki Assembly constituencies in Prakasam district and must dropp the proposal to include them in neighbouring districts.



They staged a protest at the District Collectorate here on Tuesday.

JAC leaders Kandimalla Purnachandra Rao, Battu Balaji, Kota Srinivasulu, Inturi Ashok, P Srinivasa Rao, M Rajendra, Ch Ramanjaneyulu, Sk Sandhani and others participated in the protest. Speaking on the occasion, they thanked the government for taking the decision to reorganise the districts but demanded it to make the procedure rationally. They explained that Markapuram revenue division is at a far distance from the district headquarters, and it is a herculean task for the disabled to come to Ongole for work. Meanwhile, Addanki and Kandukur are at a distance lesser than 50 kilometres from Ongole, and it is well connected to the district headquarters.

They said that continuation of Markapuram in Prakasam district, or including Kandukur in Nellore district or Addanki in Bapatla district as proposed, will continue the hardships for the disabled. They demanded that the government should also consider the requests from the disabled and consider their requests in finalizing the districts and their parts.