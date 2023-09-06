DISCOMs to lift restrictions on use of power by industries

Guntur: Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Ltd, Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Ltd, AP Central Power Distribution Company Ltd decided to cancel the restrictions on use of power by the industries due to fall of power consumption in the state.

Due to rains, the farmers are not using the power for the agriculture motor pump sets, domestic consumers are not using the ACs, which led to the fall of power consumption. According to the official sources in the DISCOMs, average power consumption in the state is 200 million units.

During May this year, power consumption in the state touched 263 million units per day. Due to summer’s heat till now, the domestic consumers are using the air conditioners. Due to lack of rains, the farmers used the agriculture motor pump sets. As a result, the power consumption in the state touched 246 million units in August and September this year.

When the farmers are not using the agriculture pump sets and consumers the air conditioners, the average power consumption in the state has fallen to 200 million units per day. If rains continue, the power consumption is expected to fall further.

Speaking to ‘The Hans India,’ the AP Central Power Distribution Company Ltd chairman J Padma Janardhan Reddy said, “As soon as we get a nod from the ERC, we will cancel the restrictions on use of power by the industries.” “We have already written a letter to the ERC seeking its nod. There are no restrictions on use of power,” he said.