Discourage sex determination tests to end gender bias: DMHO

Anantapur: District Medical and Health Officer Dr Kameshwar Prasad has called upon the medical and health fraternity to work for ending gender bias by not encouraging sex determination tests at any level among the stakeholders. He called upon officials concerned particularly medical officers to ensure that PC& PNDT Act was not violated.

Speaking at an awareness programme on the PCPNDT Act and its implementation at the DMHO office here on Sunday, Dr Prasad said the Act can be effectively implemented only when there is a sea change in the attitude of parents towards gender discrimination. The DMHO spoke on popularising the Act against gender bias. He said informers on illegal sex determination tests in the scanning centres would be rewarded as part of the awareness campaign. Rs 1 lakh cash reward would be given to those who give a tip off on illegal sex determination tests. Several decisions were taken by the DMHO on the renewal of licences to scanning centres etc at the meeting. The meeting also decided to carry forward the 'Save the Girl child' campaign by organising competitions at the school and college level in all the mandals. Thorough inspection of the scanning centres before September 30 will be carried out. ADMHO Dr Rama Subbarao, ICDS PD Sujana, DTO Sashibushan Reddy, DIO Dr Yugandhar, RDT health director Sirappa and REDS director Bhanuja were present.