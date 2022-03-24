Discussion on three capitals begins in Andhra Pradesh Assembly

The debate on the three capitals begun in the AP Assembly with senior MLA Dharmana Prasada Rao addresal. Speaking on the issue of three capitals, Dharmana Prasad Rao said that he had sought the chief minister for the discussion on the verdict in the assembly amid the High Court's restrictions on the AP Assembly from making the laws on three capitals. He said that the courts should be respected by all and opined that it has to be discussed in the House.



The minister said that the constitutional bodies should not interfere in one another protocols and asserted that the judicial, executive, and legislative systems must deal with the same. "Once upon a time there was a monarchical system in the country with power vesting in the hands of the Kings. Democracy came in the days that followed from monarchy; thank you for allowing me to discuss in the House," Dharmana Prasada Rao said.

MLA Dharmana Prasada Rao said that the courts should not perform their duties in the name of judicial activism. Referring to the bifurcation of the power in the AP Assembly, he recalled the supreme court's statement of nobody should interfere in legislative matters.



The minister said that the courts need to remember all systems are equal and have all rights. "Many judgments have said that there should be self-control in the judiciary and the courts are responsible for ensuring that the judiciary is not threatened," Dharmana Prasada Rao said.