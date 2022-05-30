Disha app gives protection to women, says MLA Malladi Vishnu

Vijayawada (NTR District): Vijayawada Central Assembly constituency legislator Malladi Vishnu said the Disha app will be very useful for women and girl students and will give protection during emergency times.

He along with police officials and local people's representatives participated in the Disha app awareness programme organised in Kandrika on Sunday. He said more than one crore women and students have downloaded Disha app in the State. He said the police would reach the spot immediately to help the women on usage of Disha. 900 women were saved with Disha app since its launching and suggested the girl students to download the Disha app without fail, he added.

Vijayawada DCP Baburao, West ACP Hanumantha Rao and other police officials attended the awareness programme.YSRCP corporators Janareddy, A Vijaya Lakshmi, Sub-inspector of police Vijaya Lakshmi and others participated in the programme.