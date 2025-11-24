Displaced families of VSP demand one-time settlement

Visakhapatnam: Displacedfamilies of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) decided to demand the VSP management make a one-time settlement for them.

People from 64 villages of displaced families organised a meeting at the Steel Plant Nehru Park and formed a new committee to take their years of agitation forward.

A committee consisting of 120 members from all the villages and a steering committee with 20 members were formed on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, the new committee members informed that every programme will be taken up through the committee in future. It was decided in the committee meeting that members of displaced families having an R-card number should be ready to participate in any programme called out by the VSP Displaced Families Contract Labour Union and the Steel Displaced Families United Association.

As part of the movement, it was decided to hold a protest programme with the family members of the displaced families at the main gate of the VSP from 7 am on December 8. Union president Peethana Bhaskara Rao, general secretary U Appa Rao. Members Galla Rama krishna. Seera Sanjeeva Rao. Kona Ramana, and organisers from all the villages participated in the meeting.