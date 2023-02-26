Dist Olympic association new body formed

Vizianagaram: The new team of district Olympic association is formed here and Gurana Ayyalu was elected as the district president, Ch Venugopal as new general secretary and P Vijayalakshmi, K Subhash Chandrabose, B Lakshmi and K Krishnam Raju as vice-presidents. The new committee said that it would support sports and sportsmen in all ways.





Ayyalu said they have been encouraging sportspersons in past few years also. "We paid for uniforms, shoes, even travel expenditure for many sportspersons.





Youth from our district has participated in several competitions held in the country. B Venkatramayya, S Jagannatham Naidu, MSN Raju and others have participated in the programme.



