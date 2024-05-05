Warangal: Kazipet to get Rail Coach Factory soon says Cong MLA Naini Rajender Reddy

Warangal : The elected representatives of the BRS never focused on issues faced by the residents in Kazipet, Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy said. Speaking to media persons at Kazipet on Saturday, he said that whatever development took place in Kazipet was due to the then MLA P V Ranga Rao.

Naini urged the people to vote for the Congress Warangal Lok Sabha candidate Dr Kadiyam Kavya. If the Congress returns to power at the Centre, the assurances given by the AP Reorganisation Act 2014 – a rail coach factory and establishment of Railway Division will be fulfilled, he said.



“I will fulfil the long-pending demand for a bus station in Kazipet,” Naini said. He accused the BRS government of splitting Warangal into six districts without giving cognisance to the history of the region. Instead of focusing on problems faced by the people, both the BRS and the BJP leaders were busy with land grabbing and settlements, he alleged.



The BRS and the BJP squandered the opportunity to develop Warangal even though they were in power at the State and Centre respectively for the last 10 years, Naini said.



Corporators Jakkula Ravinder Yadav, Vijayasri Razali, Ramulu and former corporators leaders Gunti Kumaraswamy, Sunchu Ashok and district spokesperson Md Ankus among others were present.

