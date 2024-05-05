‘Bombay Review & Other Stories’ is a collection of stories inspired by real life incidents. The stories are woven around tales of drama, romance, unrequited love, unbridled ambition, avarice, murder mysteries, politics, legacies, the conflict between ethics and what is purportedly unethical, about writers (accomplished and the one’s emerging), singers and artistes, betrayal, issues pertaining to sexuality, sex change, faith, hope, and the law of attraction. The drabbles are drawn on occurrences which take place around us in our daily lives. A must read!

Author: Ravi Valluri

Publisher: Leadstarts

Price: Rs. 299/

In the ‘Whispers of the Heart’, where love resides, these verses bloom for you, my cherished ones. Within these 64 poems, each word a mirror reflecting your joys and sorrows, hopes and fears. May these verses dance with your essence, intertwining our souls in a tapestry of shared experiences. Through these lines, may you find solace, inspiration, and a connection that transcends time and space. You are my muse, my beloveds, my eternal light.

Author Name: Srinivasan Nathan

Publisher: Wings Publication

Price: Rs 299/

A celebrated poet, Rhythm, calls every woman who impresses him as his ‘crush’ and believes that the emotions they ignite, help him write piercing poetry. Orphaned twice, and then adopted by a notorious goon, Rhythm has a peculiar way of seeing the world. He harbours no grudges with his destiny or humanity but believes that the world is a beautiful place full of kind and lovely people. In ‘Crush No. 43’, Rhythm shares his unique perspective on the world and his relationships with various women influencers who leave lasting impressions on him. Certainly a book which deserves to be the part of your personal collection.

Author: Gaurav Sharma

Publisher: Petals Publishers & Distributors

Price: Rs. 299/

Embark on a journey of discovery through these mesmerising urban landscapes. It peels back the layers of Mystique surrounding ‘World Tourism Cities’, unveiling the secrets that make them magnets for millions of visitors each year. Through a tapestry of narratives, anecdotes, and insights this book delves into the essence of these cities, uncovering the stories that lie beneath their surface glamour.

Authors: Dr Kushal Singh &

Shabnampreet kaur Gill

Publisher: Indu Book Services

Price: Rs. 2495/