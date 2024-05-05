Live
- Mangaluru faces dwindling supply of water, braces for water rationing
- Bookshelf
- CERT-In finds multiple bugs in Google Chrome, GitLab
- Identifying everyday noise hazards
- No one can grab someone's property unjustly in democracy, says Botsa Satyanarayana
- Large cap stocks impacted by FII selling
- Ruchir Sharma’s warning to West: Beware of bigger governments you wish for
- Study emphasizes importance of cardiorespiratory fitness in health checkups
- Warangal: Kazipet to get Rail Coach Factory soon says Cong MLA Naini Rajender Reddy
- Decoding food labels: How to make informed decisions
Just In
No one can grab someone's property unjustly in democracy, says Botsa Satyanarayana
Andhra Pradesh State Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana said that the Land Titling Act is meant to prevent brokers and litigants from land disputes and ensure that land ownership is secure.
Andhra Pradesh State Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana said that the Land Titling Act is meant to prevent brokers and litigants from land disputes and ensure that land ownership is secure. Speaking on Sunday, he criticized Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan for spreading false claims about the law for political gain.
Minister Botsa emphasized that the law is meant to protect landowners and prevent fraudulent practices in land transactions. He urged the public not to be misled by the misinformation spread by political leaders for their own benefit during elections.
He also expressed disbelief at the claims that people's land might not actually belong to them, challenging those spreading such falsehoods to provide evidence to support their claims. Botsa urged the media to question and investigate the accuracy of such statements.
Minister Botsa warned against falling for deceptive tactics and urged the public to seek clarity and truth in the information they receive, especially when it comes to important matters like land ownership.