  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

No one can grab someone's property unjustly in democracy, says Botsa Satyanarayana

No one can grab someones property unjustly in democracy, says Botsa Satyanarayana
x
Highlights

Andhra Pradesh State Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana said that the Land Titling Act is meant to prevent brokers and litigants from land disputes and ensure that land ownership is secure.

Andhra Pradesh State Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana said that the Land Titling Act is meant to prevent brokers and litigants from land disputes and ensure that land ownership is secure. Speaking on Sunday, he criticized Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan for spreading false claims about the law for political gain.

Minister Botsa emphasized that the law is meant to protect landowners and prevent fraudulent practices in land transactions. He urged the public not to be misled by the misinformation spread by political leaders for their own benefit during elections.

He also expressed disbelief at the claims that people's land might not actually belong to them, challenging those spreading such falsehoods to provide evidence to support their claims. Botsa urged the media to question and investigate the accuracy of such statements.

Minister Botsa warned against falling for deceptive tactics and urged the public to seek clarity and truth in the information they receive, especially when it comes to important matters like land ownership.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X