Distribution of house sites is govt agenda: CM
- Reiterates that house-sites of 3 cents in rural, 2 cents in urban areas will be distributed to eligible beneficiaries in five years
- Asks district collectors and HoDs to collect the opinion of all those who already got benefits, take steps as per their opinion to distribute either house-sites or financial benefits
Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu made it clear that the agenda of the state government is to distribute house-sites of three cents each in rural areas and two cents in urban areas to the beneficiaries.
Chairing the third district collectors conference at the Secretariat here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said that every effort is being made to sanction houses for all the eligible in the coming five years. Chandrababu directed the district collectors and those departmental heads present at the meeting to gather the opinion of all those who already got benefits and initiate steps as per their opinion to distribute either house-sites or provide financial benefits.
He is very particular that the officials should pursue the means to benefit the people in all possible ways by using technology. Expressing concern that the problems of revenue continue to increase by the day, he felt that no steps are being taken to resolve them. The Chief Minister made it clear to the district collectors to resolve these issues but not to further complicate them.
Observing that land is a very sensitive issue, the Chief Minister told the collectors not to incur the wrath of the public by further complicating the problems. He felt that land records earlier were very genuine but the troubles arose as the previous government resorted to large scale irregularities and manipulated the records. In fact, land issues alone are 60 to 70 per cent which the state never experienced, the Chief Minister said and asked the officials as to why such a record number of problems arose.
He ordered the district collectors to initiate urgent steps to resolve all these problems on a war footing.