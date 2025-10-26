District admin fully prepared for Cyclone Montha: Prakasam Collector

Ongole: Prakasam District Collector P Raja Babu announced that the district administration is fully equipped to handle the impact of Cyclone Montha effectively.

The Collector, accompanied by Joint Collector R Gopala Krishna and District Revenue Officer B Chinna Obulesu, conducted a press conference on Saturday. He explained that the district machinery has successfully managed heavy rainfall over the past four days.

He said that residents from six affected residential areas were evacuated to relief centres with no loss of life reported. With the meteorological department warning of cyclone impact on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, the Collector announced that the administration is implementing a three-tier preparedness plan.

Raja Babu informed that, to ensure an immediate government response, special command-and-control rooms have been set up at the district, divisional, and mandal levels. He announced that the Collectorate operates a toll-free helpline at 1077, while the electricity department has established control at 9440817491. Division-level centers are functional at Kanigiri (7893208093), Markapur (9985733999), and Ongole (9281034437). He announced that special teams from various departments have been formed to address issues promptly.

The Collector explained that approximately 5,000 fishing families were affected by the loss of fishing days and assured them of financial assistance. He said that a report has been submitted to the government for aid distribution. He urged residents to stay indoors during the cyclone, assuring comprehensive arrangements for post-cyclone recovery with adequate resources and personnel deployed at all levels.