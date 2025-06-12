  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

District-level swimming competitions held

District-level swimming competitions held
x
Highlights

Kurnool: To promote sports and encourage young talent, Ashoka Women’s Engineering College, in collaboration with District Sports Authority and Kurnool...

Kurnool: To promote sports and encourage young talent, Ashoka Women’s Engineering College, in collaboration with District Sports Authority and Kurnool District Swimming Association, hosted district-level swimming competitions.

About 120 participants from various schools and colleges across the district took part in the competition. The event featured a range of swimming categories, including 500 meters and 100 meters freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke, and butterfly events.

Chief guest B Bhupati Rao, District Sports Development Officer, emphasised the importance of such platforms in shaping future athletes and encouraged students to aim high. “Swimming is not just a sport, it is a discipline that builds stamina, focus, and confidence. I urge all young swimmers to train hard and prepare for state and national-level selections,” he said.

Ashoka Women’s Engineering College Principal Dr R Naveen and CEO Dr Harish Krishna encouraged students with their motivating presence and words.

V Narasimhaiah Achary, President of Aquatic Association; G Rama Krishna Yadav, Secretary, and coach A Nataraja Rao ensured smooth execution of the events, while technical officials - B Siva, G Bhaskar, Harish Babu, Samiya, and Bhuvanadithya - played a key role in the fair and professional conduct of the races. The event concluded with prize distribution.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick