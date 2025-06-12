Live
- iOS 26 Brings Exclusive AI-Powered Features to iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Series
- South Korea: Air Force grounds KF-16 fighter jets following Alaska accident
- Development and Welfare are priority for govt, asserts AP CM Chandrababu
- Heatwave: People asked to stay indoors during peak hours
- Delhi Zoo partners with Vantara to strengthen animal care
- SSP chief slapped by party worker at event
- Meharda gets addl charge as Raj DGP
- Gang-rape of minor in MP: Cong says case being suppressed
- Southwest monsoon to regain momentum over Karnataka and Konkan
- Lift Karnataka's Totapuri Mango Ban: Siddaramaiah writes to Andhra CM
District-level swimming competitions held
Kurnool: To promote sports and encourage young talent, Ashoka Women’s Engineering College, in collaboration with District Sports Authority and Kurnool...
Kurnool: To promote sports and encourage young talent, Ashoka Women’s Engineering College, in collaboration with District Sports Authority and Kurnool District Swimming Association, hosted district-level swimming competitions.
About 120 participants from various schools and colleges across the district took part in the competition. The event featured a range of swimming categories, including 500 meters and 100 meters freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke, and butterfly events.
Chief guest B Bhupati Rao, District Sports Development Officer, emphasised the importance of such platforms in shaping future athletes and encouraged students to aim high. “Swimming is not just a sport, it is a discipline that builds stamina, focus, and confidence. I urge all young swimmers to train hard and prepare for state and national-level selections,” he said.
Ashoka Women’s Engineering College Principal Dr R Naveen and CEO Dr Harish Krishna encouraged students with their motivating presence and words.
V Narasimhaiah Achary, President of Aquatic Association; G Rama Krishna Yadav, Secretary, and coach A Nataraja Rao ensured smooth execution of the events, while technical officials - B Siva, G Bhaskar, Harish Babu, Samiya, and Bhuvanadithya - played a key role in the fair and professional conduct of the races. The event concluded with prize distribution.