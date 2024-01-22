Live
District Police Sports and Games-2024 begins
Chittoor: District Police Sports and Games-2024 was formally inaugurated at the district police grounds here on Sunday, by leaving pigeons and...
Chittoor: District Police Sports and Games-2024 was formally inaugurated at the district police grounds here on Sunday, by leaving pigeons and balloons into the air and by lighting flambeau on Sunday. The sportspersons took out a march, then Chittoor, Palamaneru, Nagari sub-divisions, and Armed Reserve division teams were introduced.
After inaugurating the event, SP Rishanth Reddy said that sports event was started with the aim to bring out the hidden sportsmanship among police personnel and to give relief their mental stress, who are always busy with their duties. He asked all the players to their best and to take sport as a team effort and play positively. Later the SP started 100 metre, 100 and 400 metre men and women, hand ball, volleyball, long jump, shotput, shuttle and other games.
Additional SP (Admin) L Sudhakar, Additional SP SEB Srilakshmi, AR Additional SP G Nageswara Rao, SB DSP Srinivasa Reddy, 3 sub-divisional police officials, all DSPs, CIs, SIs and staff participated.