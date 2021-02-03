District will be developed with inspiration from Tanguturi: Collector Pola Bhaskara

Ongole: Prakasam district Collector Dr Pola Bhaskara on Tuesday said that the district will be developed by all means with the inspiration from the Andhra Kesari Tanguturi Prakasam. He was addressing as the chief guest at the 52nd Prakasam District Formation Day celebrations at the Collectorate. He said that they are planning to conduct the golden jubilee celebrations in the coming June or July.

Speaking after garlanding the statue of Prakasam Pantulu and hoisting the district flag, Bhaskara said that though they planned to organise the golden jubilee of the district last year, it was not possible due to the local body elections scheduled and coronavirus pandemic. He said that as the gram panchayat election process is going on now, they are planning to celebrate the same in June or July grandly.

The Collector added that many development activities were undertaken in the district during the past 50 years. He said that the first phase of the Veligonda project is about to complete and by next season, water will be stored in the Nallamala Sagar, to end the drinking water woes of the Prakasam, Nellore, and Kurnool districts.

He said that the State is being developed on the foundations laid by the Prakasam Pantulu and the district will be developed with inspiration from him. Later, Collector Bhaskara and Joint Collectors JV Murali, TS Chetan, and Bapireddy inaugurated the special calendar published for the Formation Day of the district and distributed the prizes to the winning children in the drawing, essay writing, and other competitions amidst the cultural programmes. The DRO Vinayakam, ZP CEO T Kailash Giriswar, special Deputy Collectors and other officials also participated in the programme.