District Youth Festival begins with great enthusiasm

Anantapur: The District Youth Festival, jointly organized by the Department of Youth Services, Government of Andhra Pradesh, ANSET–Anantapur, and Pragathi Padam Youth Association, commenced with great enthusiasm at the Government Arts College in Anantapur on Tuesday.

Anantapur MP Ambika G. Lakshminarayana inaugurated the event, along with ANSET CEO N. Ravishankar Reddy, Government Arts College Vice Principal Sahadev Devudu, Central University Faculty Dr. O. Pranathi, Presidential Awardee Jeevan Kumar, Jay Maruthi, and SR Educational Society Founder Sunkara Ramesh. The guests paid floral tributes to Swami Vivekananda before declaring the festival open. Addressing the gathering, MP Ambika G. Lakshminarayana urged youth to draw inspiration from Swami Vivekananda and lead disciplined, purposeful lives. He expressed concern that many youngsters today are falling prey to drug abuse and harmful addictions, which are ruining their futures. “Education alone is not enough; every young person must develop social responsibility and actively participate in such youth-oriented events to achieve holistic growth,” he said.

The MP further noted that the Andhra Pradesh Government has been implementing several welfare and development programs aimed at youth empowerment under the leadership of the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Ministers. He commended the government’s efforts in creating platforms for youth to excel in academics, culture, and other fields. During the programme, dignitaries felicitated the MP in recognition of his contributions to youth development.