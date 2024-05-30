Live
DMHO inspects ART Centre
DMHO Dr K Venkateswara Rao inspecting ART Centre set up at Awa Road in Rajahmundry on Wednesday
Rajamahendravaram: District Medical and Health Officer Dr K Venkateswara Rao conducted an inspection at the Anti-Retroviral Treatment (ART) Centre on Awa Road here on Wednesday.
Speaking on the occasion, Venkateswara Rao advised public to undergo medical tests only in fertility centres that have obtained government permissions (licenses). He said no medical services should be availed in unregistered hospitals.
Qualifications of human resources, MTP, Fire NOC, and Pollution Certificates have been checked. Inspection team members Dr Akkamamba, N Arjun, and Satya Kumar Nalluri accompanied him.
