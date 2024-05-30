  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

DMHO inspects ART Centre

DMHO inspects ART Centre
x
Highlights

DMHO Dr K Venkateswara Rao inspecting ART Centre set up at Awa Road in Rajahmundry on Wednesday

Rajamahendravaram: District Medical and Health Officer Dr K Venkateswara Rao conducted an inspection at the Anti-Retroviral Treatment (ART) Centre on Awa Road here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Venkateswara Rao advised public to undergo medical tests only in fertility centres that have obtained government permissions (licenses). He said no medical services should be availed in unregistered hospitals.

Qualifications of human resources, MTP, Fire NOC, and Pollution Certificates have been checked. Inspection team members Dr Akkamamba, N Arjun, and Satya Kumar Nalluri accompanied him.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X