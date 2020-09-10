Do not politicise Antarvedi issue, Minister Velampalli Srinivas tells Oppn

Amaravati: Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivas on Wednesday, while clarifying that the investigation related to the fire mishap at Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Antarvedi is under process, said that the State government immediately suspended the officials concerned, but the Opposition parties are trying to politicise the issue.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, the Minister said that the State government had sanctioned Rs 95 lakh for a new Ratham which would be ready for Rathotsavam in February. The police along with the forensic experts were probing the incident and would bring the facts out soon to take action against those involved.

In this regard, the Minister slammed opposition leaders N Chandrababu Naidu, Somu Veeraju of BJP, and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan for spreading false propaganda and wrongfully accusing the State government.

He stated that the State government shall openly take the suggestions from VHP or Swamijis regarding the incident but does not tolerate the conflicts or tensions being created among the people.

Velampalli Srinivas affirmed that all the religions are equal for the government and it does not allow any kind of attacks on religious places, irrespective of the religion.

He said that the opposition TDP has a history of demolishing 40 temples in the name of Krishna Pushkaralu. He questioned the BJP leaders for remaining silent then.

It was Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who issued orders for reconstructing those temples, he pointed out.

The Endowments Minister hit back at the opposition parties saying that the previous TDP government had issued Government Orders secretly to sell the TTD lands and the YSRCP government went against it to safeguard the temple lands.

The Minister said some temple property, such as chariots, were normally kept outside the temples and termed the Antarvedi incident as unfortunate.