Dog biting a chicken leads to clash between TDP and YSRCP

YSR District: The political rift between the Telugu Desam Party and the YSRCP seems to have reached to very low level after two groups belonging to TDP and YCP clashed at Madhavaram village in Siddhavatam mandal of YSR district over a dog biting a chicken.

According to the sources, local TDP leader Chalapati Chandra has a chicken. This chicken was bitten by the dog raised by YCP leader Narayana Reddy. This started an argument between the two. An argument escalated and they hit each other. Chandra was injured in this attack. The injured Chandra has been shifted to Sarvajana Hospital in Kadapa and is undergoing treatment.

Chandra filed a police complaint against Narayana Reddy, his son Srinivasa Reddy and others. The police have registered a case against them. A man named Chinna Nagayya complained against Chandra that he came to Narayana's house and scolded him and insulted him with the name of caste. With this, the police registered a SC and ST case against Chandra. On the other hand, many TDP leaders visited Chandra, who is undergoing treatment in the hospital.