Actress Subhashree Sahu's Bold Stand Against Cyberbullying: An Odia Web Series

Actress Subhashree Sahu from Odisha is set to tackle the insidious world of social media in her latest project, a compelling Odia web series titled Shedding Light On The Dark Side of Social Media. Collaborating with socio kit entertainment, Sahu aims to shed light on the often-overlooked negative impacts of online platforms, particularly on the youth.

Drawing from her own experiences, Subhashree Sahu is on a mission to raise awareness about the harmful effects of social media. Having faced online negativity firsthand, the 17-year-old actress is determined to use her platform to ignite conversations and drive meaningful change.

The series will traverse through Odisha, Bihar, and Jharkhand, highlighting the widespread influence of social media and its consequences. Through powerful storytelling, it will address issues such as cyberbullying, privacy breaches, and the psychological toll inflicted on individuals.

Subhashree Sahu's journey into advocacy was catalyzed by a personal ordeal earlier this year when a private video of hers went viral online. This incident underscored the urgent need for discussions on social media safety, prompting swift action from authorities invoking the POSCO Act and IT Act to address the breach of privacy and broader issues of cyber misconduct.

In a heartfelt statement, Subhashree Sahu expressed her vision for the project: "Having experienced the detrimental effects of social media firsthand, I am committed to using this platform to shine a light on the issues that demand attention."

This Odia web series not only showcases Subhashree Sahu's resilience but also serves as a call to action for society to confront the darker aspects of social media. It urges viewers to reassess their online behavior and foster digital spaces that promote positivity and empathy.

About Subhashree Sahu

Subhashree Sahu is an emerging actress and social advocate based in Odisha, India. Her dedication to leveraging her platform for positive change has earned her admiration, positioning her as a beacon of hope for youth navigating the complexities of the digital age.