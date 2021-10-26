Don't destroy future of poor students: Chandrababu Naidu to govt

Mangalagiri: TDP national president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday accused the YSRCP government of 'thoughtlessly' cancelling aid to the long-standing educational institutions in the state, thereby dealing a death blow to the future of poor students.



Naidu said the Chief Minister had adopted such an anti-education policy that had dragged the students and children out of their schools to take to streets and protests. At the same time, the government was harassing the institutions which were not handing over their assets and properties, he alleged.

In a statement here, the TDP chief demanded the Jagan Mohan Reddy government to withdraw its GO 42 immediately without further creating any crisis. The ruling party had no right to destroy the age-old aided institutions and thereby the future of the poor students studying there. The merger of aided institutions with the government schools and colleges was highly condemnable and unnecessary.

Chandrababu Naidu pointed out that the academic year was already delayed by over two months due to the coronavirus pandemic. At such a painful time, the Chief Minister should have ensured a smooth continuation of the studies without creating any hindrances. The merger of institutions was putting unbearable stress on the students and their parents, he maintained.

He said the government should understand and concede the demands of the students. Otherwise, the TDP would start a huge agitation on behalf of the aggrieved parents and students.