Don’t fall prey to TDP tactics, warns YSRCP

Singarayakonda (Prakasam district): YSRCP Kondapi MLA candidate Dr Audimulapu Suresh urged the people not to believe in the words of TDP leaders who are trying to gain power in one way or another. He participated in the election campaign in Chenchu Colony, Katipapala Colony, and Gujjula Yallamanda Reddy Colony in Singarayakonda town on Monday.

At a programme in the camp office in Singarayakonda, Suresh welcomed a few families from the town and Tangutur into the YSRCP fold. Later, participating in the campaign, the minister said that the TDP leaders were trying to woo them with several promises and confuse them with baseless allegations.

He warned that the TDP was ready to cheat with several lies. He said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has implemented the Navaratnalu, and would enhance them further in the next five years.

He said that the YSRCP government has implemented welfare schemes for every eligible person irrespective of caste and political affiliation. One can easily say that the TDP would not come to power, after going through the unimplementable promises made in their manifesto, he claimed.

Stating that it is their collective responsibility to make Jagan Mohan Reddy chief minister again, he requested the people to vote for fan symbol to make him the MLA and Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy the MP.