Live
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 7th May 2024
- Ashok justifies TDP quitting NDA in 2018
- Rahul, Priyanka to pep up Cong campaign in State on May 9, 10
- Will Modi-Shah assurances change Andhra minds
- TDP smells victory as YSRCP faces internal strife
- Israeli army asks Palestinians to evacuate Rafah
- Poonch Terror Attack: Rs 20 lakh reward announced for 2 Pak terrorists
- Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams set for 3rd mission
- Perni Nani refutes Ramesh's charge
- AP will be part of NDA's target 400 of seats: Lokesh
Just In
Don’t fall prey to TDP tactics, warns YSRCP
Minister and Kondepi MLA candidate Suresh says the Opposition party is trying to woo voters lot of promises and confusing people with baseless allegations
Singarayakonda (Prakasam district): YSRCP Kondapi MLA candidate Dr Audimulapu Suresh urged the people not to believe in the words of TDP leaders who are trying to gain power in one way or another. He participated in the election campaign in Chenchu Colony, Katipapala Colony, and Gujjula Yallamanda Reddy Colony in Singarayakonda town on Monday.
At a programme in the camp office in Singarayakonda, Suresh welcomed a few families from the town and Tangutur into the YSRCP fold. Later, participating in the campaign, the minister said that the TDP leaders were trying to woo them with several promises and confuse them with baseless allegations.
He warned that the TDP was ready to cheat with several lies. He said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has implemented the Navaratnalu, and would enhance them further in the next five years.
He said that the YSRCP government has implemented welfare schemes for every eligible person irrespective of caste and political affiliation. One can easily say that the TDP would not come to power, after going through the unimplementable promises made in their manifesto, he claimed.
Stating that it is their collective responsibility to make Jagan Mohan Reddy chief minister again, he requested the people to vote for fan symbol to make him the MLA and Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy the MP.