EC gives permission for Telangana Cabinet meeting with conditions

The Election Commission (EC) has granted conditional permission for the Telangana State Cabinet meeting to proceed, stipulating that only urgent matters to be addressed before June 4 should be discussed. Notably, topics such as the farmer loan waiver and common capital are prohibited from being on the agenda. Consequently, the Council of Ministers' meeting, originally slated to take place at the State Secretariat on Saturday, has been postponed.



Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and ministers arrived at the Secretariat for the scheduled meeting on Saturday but were unable to commence proceedings as permission from the EC was not granted throughout the day. The meeting was adjourned at 7 pm, and the officials dispersed. In light of the EC's directives, the Chief Minister had intended to address pending issues related to the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as the state marks its 10th anniversary, along with discussions on farmer loan waiver, grain procurement, kharif crop planning, and various other crucial matters concerning farmers and the organization of Telangana formation day on June 2.

However, it appears that several topics will remain unaddressed following the EC's latest guidelines.