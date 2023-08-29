Don't fall to TDP propaganda: Jagan to people

Nagari (Chittoor Dist): Blowing the poll bugle, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday called upon the people to assess his performance and that of the previous government. He said TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu had promised heaven but had shown hell after coming to power while his government was taking care of all sections of people.



Addressing a public meeting after releasing Rs .680.44 crore into the accounts of 8.44 lakh mothers of 9,32 lakh students in the state for April to June 2023 quarter under Jagannanna Vidya Deevena programme, Jagan Mohan Reddy called upon the people not to get carried away by false propaganda of TDP.

Referring to Naidu, he said he doesn’t believe his own party or his son and depends on foster son and friendly media, for spreading lies and discrediting the Government and ruling party. “Naidu’s friendly media is carrying him on its shoulders for selfish ends”, Jagan said.

Objecting to opposition’s propaganda that development in the State has taken a back seat, the Chief Minister said that development is tangible in introducing family doctor programme and village clinics for strengthening preventive health care, filling up of speciality doctor vacancies, construction of 17 new medical colleges, four new sea ports and 10 fishing harbours besides keeping the State at number 1 position in the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) for three years in a row. Not even a single scheme comes to mind from the rule of Naidu who became Chief Minister thrice, he said, adding the TDP chief is depending on lies, conspiracies and backstabbing for coming to power. The Chief Minister made fun of Naidu’s plans to lodge complaints to the Election Commission.

He said that the government has so far spent Rs 2,33,000 crore implementing a slew of welfare schemes treating its election manifesto as Bhagavad Gita, Bible and Quran.

“We are waging a war on Goebbels' campaigners. I call upon you not to believe the false propaganda. If you feel that you have benefitted from the Government, stand by it in the next elections and teach them a fitting lesson”, CM added.