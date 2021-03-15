Don't get disheartened by results, Chandrababu Naidu tells cadres

Amaravati: After losing the recently held urban local bodies polls in the state, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday urged his party members not to get disheartened by the results.

Addressing the TDP leaders and cadres after the results, Naidu said: "There is no need to get disheartened by the results. Despite rowdyism, threats, abuse of power and inducements, we have still fought valiantly."

He called on them to advance with the goal of addressing all the public issues, while keeping the state's future in mind.

"If we work with this spirit, we will win in the days to come," the TDP chief added.

During the poll campaign, Naidu addressed several public meetings to garner votes for his party.

He also tried to woo voters from Guntur and Vijayawada districts, but the results proved otherwise.

"If YSRCP wins Guntur, it is like shifting Amaravati to elsewhere," Naidu added.

He said that people of the state are ready to settle in Bengaluru and Hyderabad in low paid jobs, but don't want to save the Amaravati capital.

Except Tadipatri and Mydukuru municipalities, the TDP lost all other seats, including the municipal corporations.