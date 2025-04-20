Don’t throw litter from vehicles: TTD

Tirumala: A spart of Swachh Andhra–Swachh Tirumala initiative, TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary appealed to devotees to refrain from throwing garbage from their vehicles onto the roads in Tirumala.

The initiative was launched on Saturday morning at Kunkala Point (last step) on the first ghat road along Alipiri footpath, where he administered Swachh Andhra pledge to the staff and commenced the clean-up drive.

Speaking on the occasion, the Additional EO said that although plastic is officially banned in Tirumala, some pilgrims continue to dispose of plastic covers, food packets, and water bottles on the roadside from the vehicles they have been travelling to. This has led to a significant accumulation of garbage over the years. As a part of Swachh Tirumala campaign, the first ghat road is now being chosen for a thorough cleanup, he maintained. He informed that around 400 TTD staff, along with police personnel and Srivari Sevaks and some students, who voluntarily came forward and actively participated in the drive.

Stating that dust bins have been installed along the road to prevent future littering, he urged all devotees to use these dustbins instead of throwing waste from moving vehicles. He added that over 6,000 TTD staff work continuously to maintain the cleanliness and sanctity of Tirumala.

Later, the Additional EO also participated in debris clearance drive all along the down ghat road at eight points along with other officials. TTD CE Satyanarayana, Deputy EO Rajendra, Garden Deputy Director Srinivasulu, Health Officer Madhusudan, VGOs Surendra, Sadalakshmi, and other officials from TTD and Police were also present.