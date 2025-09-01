Door-to-door distribution of smart ration cards launched

Tenali: Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar has stated that people should not believe the ‘malicious propaganda of the dishonest previous government’.

The Minister officially launched the door-to-door distribution of smart ration cards in a festive atmosphere in Nandivelugu village, Tenali constituency of Guntur district on Sunday. He was joined by Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar and MLC Alapati Rajendra Prasad.

Speaking at the event, Minister Nadendla Manohar said that smart card services are being provided to 1.46 crore beneficiaries across the State, bringing ration services to more than four crore people. He highlighted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, the public is receiving numerous welfare benefits. Despite financial challenges, he said, the government is delivering development and welfare schemes at an unprecedented scale. He also confirmed that subsidies for three free gas cylinders per year are being provided to all women under the ’Deepam-2’ scheme as promised.

The Minister stated that smart ration cards will be delivered to every household. He also noted that for the past three months, ration supplies have been delivered to the homes of senior citizens (65 and older) and the physically challenged, five days ahead of the regular schedule each month. ”The distribution of cards across the state will be completed by September 15,” he said. Nadendla Manohar also mentioned that various items like red grams, palm oil, and wheat are being distributed through the 29,000 fair-price shops in the state as needed. He added that people can contact the toll-free number 1967 for any queries and can use the portability feature to collect their ration supplies from anywhere in the state.

Union Minister of State Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar stated that Andhra Pradesh is the first State in India to implement smart ration cards. He noted that the coalition government has focused on critical development projects like Amaravati, Polavaram, and the repair and construction of roads across the state. He recalled the difficulties faced in traveling to Nandivelugu before the elections and praised the improvement in road conditions, emphasising that the coalition government is successfully satisfying all sections of society.