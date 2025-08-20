Download and use Shakti app, women urged

Vijayawada: AP Women’s Commission chairperson Dr Rayapati Sailaja described the Shakti mobile application as a ”protective shield” for women, urging them to make use of the service for their safety and security. She was addressing a district-level awareness meeting on Women’s Welfare, Safety, Protection, and Empowerment here on Tuesday.

The programme was jointly organised by the NTR district women development, child welfare, and empowerment department in collaboration with the UGC Women’s Study Centre at KBN College. Dr Sailaja attended as the chief guest.

In her address, Dr Sailaja encouraged women and girls to download the Shakti app, highlighting its usefulness in emergencies. Cautioning against the rising threat of cybercrime, she advised strengthening digital security, reporting harassment, and making use of official helplines and legal provisions. She specifically emphasised the dangers of fake social media accounts and misuse of personal photos and videos, and reminded participants of the 181 helpline available for distress calls.

She noted that both the Central and state governments have introduced stringent laws and welfare programmes to safeguard women. While acknowledging that cases of harassment still occur, she stressed that grassroots awareness drives are being conducted and strict legal action is being taken against perpetrators.

Pointing to workplace protections, Dr Sailaja said all organisations with more than ten employees are required to form an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) as per the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act. It is the responsibility of managements to ensure a safe and respectful work environment, she added.

The chairperson also underlined the role of government-established shelter homes, Sakhi centres, and child homes in providing protection to women and girls in distress. She particularly highlighted the Sakhi One Stop Centers, where victims can access multiple essential services under one roof.

Encouraging students to focus on education and career development, Dr. Sailaja spoke about various empowerment initiatives introduced by the government, including the recently launched Stree Shakti Scheme.

During the programme, Dr Sailaja and other dignitaries unveiled a poster to spread awareness about the services of the One Stop Centre and other women-centric schemes.

Among those present were CWC member Radhakumari, district women and child welfare and empowerment officer Sheik Ruksana Sultan Begum, Women’s Commission secretary Anuradha, KBN College principal Dr G Krishnaveni, secretary and representative T Srinivas, MEOs, CDPOs, ICC committee members, faculty, One Stop Centre staff, and students.