Dr Abdul Kalam, a great scientist who served nation: Governor

Kurnool: Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan stated that the former President of India and great scientist Dr APJ Abdul Kalam had rendered effortless service for empowering Bharat Atomic Energy. Governor visited Kurnool Medical College on Sunday where he unveiled the statue of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam at Lecturers' gallery. Later he participated in the old students alumni.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Biswabhushan said unveiling the great scientist Dr Abdul Kalam's statue has given him immense pleasure.

``The students, Dr Nageshwara Reddy, Jagannadham, Dattatreya and Prabhakar Reddy besides several others who pursued education at Kurnool Medical College are now world renowned doctors.

The doctor's profession is regarded high as they render priceless service to the people. Mahatma Gandhi also wanted to be a doctor to render services to the poor,'' said Biswabushan. He called upon the doctors to render selfless service to the poor. The patients compare doctors to gods, he added.

The Governor later participated at the old students alumni and addressed the gathering. He also participated at the plantation drive and visited Goshala and blood donation camp organised by the Indian Red Cross.

Later the Medical College Alumni Association felicitated Biswabhushan Harichandan.Earlier, the Governor was greeted by MPs, MLAs at State Guest House. District Collector, G Veera Pandiyan, SP, Fakkeerappa Kaginelli and others participated.