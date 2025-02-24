Live
Just In
Dr Bindu Menon gets Asian & Oceanian Outstanding Achievement Epilepsy Award
Dr Bindu Menon was honoured with the Asian and Oceanian Outstanding Achievement Epilepsy Award at 15th Asian and Oceanian Epilepsy Congress in New Delhi on Friday (February 21).
The award was presented by John W Dunne, Chairman of AOEC, recognising her exceptional contributions to epilepsy care.
Introduced in 2010 by International League Against Epilepsy Asia & Oceania, this award is the highest honour in the region, paying tribute to leaders, who have demonstrated extraordinary commitment and impact in epilepsy.
Dr Menon’s ground-breaking work in epilepsy awareness, treatment accessibility, patient advocacy, research and academics has earned her admiration and respect across the continent.
As the Secretary General of Indian Epilepsy Association, Dr Menon has been in the forefront of epilepsy care, spearheading awareness campaigns, community outreach programs, and innovative digital solutions to bridge the treatment gap.
Dr Bindu Menon Foundation has played a crucial role in bringing epilepsy education and care to underserved communities, ensuring that patients receive timely diagnosis and management.
Her efforts extend beyond clinical practice to research and education, where she has contributed significantly to the advancement of epilepsy knowledge.