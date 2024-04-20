Dr Lakshmi puts off campaign to save mother and child

Darsi (Prakasam district) : Darsi Assembly candidate of TDP-BJP-JSP alliance Dr Gottipati Lakshmi abruptly stopped her campaign in Kurichedu, and rushed to the operation theatre in a hospital at Darsi to save the mother and child, who are in a critical condition, by performing a Caesarean surgery, on Thursday.

According to the relatives of the woman, Darsi Venkataramana of Abbayipalem village got admitted to a private hospital in Darsi town for delivery on Wednesday. The doctors in the hospital tried to do the delivery, but the baby and mother's condition deteriorated over time. The hospital staff advised the relatives of the woman that she was in critical condition, and a Caesarean surgery by an expert doctor was required. The staff advised them to shift the woman to Guntur or Vijayawada immediately to save at least the mother.

On learning that Dr Gottipati Lakshmi was in Kurichedu for the election campaign, Venkataramana’s relatives called the doctor over the phone, informed her about the condition of the woman and sought her help.

Listening to the plea, Dr Lakshmi called off the campaign and rushed to the hospital. After the local doctors briefed her about the case, Dr Lakshmi performed the surgery and saved the mother and the child.

As the relatives of the mother thanked her, Dr Lakshmi said that she was a doctor before becoming a politician. She said that she cannot sit idly when knowing about the critical condition of the patient and would try to do everything in her capacity.

She said that she was happy to put off the campaign for the day, just to give life to the mother and child, and see the smile on the face of the woman and her relatives. She said that she would also serve the Darsi people as a doctor, in the coming days.