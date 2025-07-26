Dr. P.C. Rayulu Celebrates Birthday with Grand Philanthropic Events in Tirupati

TIRUPATI: The birthday of Dr. P.C. Rayulu, Chairman of Kasturba Gandhi Kendra Trust, was celebrated on Friday in Tirupati with a series of welfare and public service programs.

A free health camp was held at Shilparamam on Tiruchanur Road, organized by the Walkers’ Welfare Association. Dr. Rayulu inaugurated the camp and urged participants to make walking a daily habit, highlighting that "health is the greatest wealth." A cake-cutting ceremony followed.





To mark the occasion, Dr. Rayulu donated Rs 10 lakh to the TTD Annadanam Trust in support of the free meal initiative at Tirumala. Later, a special event was held at the Trust office on Gandhi Road, featuring a mass food distribution for 1,000 underprivileged individuals, attended by TTD Trust Board Member Bhanu Prakash Reddy and BJP District President Samanchi Srinivas.

The celebrations concluded with a grand evening program at Kachchapi Auditorium, graced by local MLA Arani Srinivasulu, cine actress Nirosha, and various community leaders. Dr. Rayulu reflected on the Trust’s 20 years of dedicated service in education, healthcare, and disaster relief across Rayalaseema.