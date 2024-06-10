Live
Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar: From an NRI to Union MoS
Guntur: Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar was born on March 7, 1976 at Burripalem village of Tenali Assembly constituency in Guntur district in an...
Guntur: Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar was born on March 7, 1976 at Burripalem village of Tenali Assembly constituency in Guntur district in an agricultural family to Pemmasani Sambasiva Rao and Suvarchala. He has a brother Ravi Shankar Pemmasani. He spent a few years of his childhood in Narasaraopet because of his father’s hotel business. He secured 27th rank in EAMCET in 1993-94 and obtained a seat in Osmania Medical College in Hyderabad.
After completing his postgraduate training in internal medicine at Geisinger Medical College Centre, Danville, Pennsylvania, he served as the representative of Pennsylvania in a national medical knowledge competition for two consecutive years. He got married to Dr Sriratna Koneru and was blessed with two children.
Subsequently, he served as an attending physician at Johns Hopkins University and Sinai Hospital for approximately five years, teaching residents and medical students. He is the founder and CEO of UWorld, a test preparation company.
In the 2024 general elections, when the sitting MP Galla Jayadev took a break from politics, Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar contested from Guntur Lok Sabha constituency. He got a majority of 3.5 lakh and was elected to the Lok Sabha. Though he is a first timer, luckily, he secured a berth as a Union Minister of State.