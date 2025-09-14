Dr Siri takes charge as new Kurnool Collector

Kurnool: Dr A Siri officially assumed charge as the new district Collector of Kurnool on Saturday, stepping into the role with a clear vision for the region’s growth and development.

Formerly the Director of Secondary Health, Dr. Siri took over from outgoing officials in a ceremony held at the Collectorate, attended by district authorities, public representatives, and community leaders.

The event began with interfaith prayers and blessings, symbolizing harmony and collective goodwill for her new tenure.

Addressing the media soon after taking office, Dr Siri expressed her commitment to working hand-in-hand with the people and elected representatives to ensure comprehensive development across the district.

She announced plans to prioritize government flagship programs while transforming Kurnool into a model “Smart City.”

Resolving core issues like drinking water shortages, groundwater replenishment, and sanitation will be among her top priorities.

Highlighting the district’s potential for industrial growth, she spoke about boosting economic activity through the Orvakal Industrial Node, which she said would create new avenues of employment for local youth.

Dr Siri also stressed the importance of strengthening education in rural areas and improving healthcare facilities.

She assured that upgrades at the government district hospital would be taken up promptly. Additionally, she pledged to review grievances raised during Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) meetings with utmost care, ensuring quick and fair resolutions. Special attention will also be given to resolving revenue-related land disputes to provide relief to citizens.

Joint Collector Dr B Navya, District Revenue Officer C Venkata Narayanamma, and other senior officials felicitated Dr Siri with floral bouquets, wishing her a successful and impactful tenure.

With her proactive approach and focus on both infrastructure and welfare, Dr Siri’s leadership is expected to usher in a new phase of growth and progress for Kurnool district.