Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s birth anniversary celebrated

Ongole: The Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) on Sunday organised a commemorative event to mark the birth anniversary of Jana Sangh founder Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee. The celebration took place at the Viksit Bharat Foundation office here on Sunday. During the event, Dr Nidamanuru Surya Kalyan Chakravarthy, a member of the BJP State Executive Committee, paid floral tributes to a portrait of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee. Speaking on the occasion, Chakravarthy lauded Mookerjee as a towering personality who championed the cause of Kashmir with the powerful slogan, “Ek Desh Mein Do Vidhan, Ek Desh Mein Do Nishan, Ek Desh Mein Do Pradhan Nahin Chalenge, Nahin Chalenge” (One nation cannot have two constitutions, two flags, and two prime ministers). He further described Dr Mookerjee as a great leader who worked tirelessly to unite everyone under a common platform of national unity.

Following the tribute ceremony, participants engaged in a sapling plantation drive in Venkateswara Colony. The event saw the participation of leaders from the NDA coalition, including BJP District President Seggam Srinivasarao, Corporator Rambabu, Jana Sena leader Pilli Rajesh, BJP Ongole Mandal-5 President Vamsikrishna, as well as workers and activists from the BJP, Telugu DesamParty, and Jana Sena.