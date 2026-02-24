Manipur CM meets PM Modi, seeks support for peace, harmony & women empowerment

New Delhi/Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, on Tuesday, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi and briefed him on the initiatives taken by the new state government to restore peace and harmony in the state, officials said.

An official of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) in Imphal said that the Chief Minister, accompanied by the two Deputy Chief Ministers -- Nemcha Kipgen and Losii Dikho -- met the Prime Minister at his office at Seva Teerth in New Delhi.

This was the first meeting between Chief Minister Khemchand Singh and Prime Minister Modi since the former assumed office on February 4.

According to the CMO official, the Chief Minister apprised Prime Minister Modi of the steps undertaken by the new state government to promote peace, stability and social harmony across Manipur.

He also urged Prime Minister Modi to give special attention to women empowerment initiatives in both the hill and valley regions of the state.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister and the two Deputy Chief Ministers formally invited Prime Minister Modi to visit Manipur.

Chief Minister Khemchand Singh has been in New Delhi since February 21, marking his first visit to the national capital after taking oath as the new Manipur Chief Minister.

During his visit, the Chief Minister met several Union Ministers and senior BJP Central leaders, holding discussions on a range of issues related to the state's development and welfare.

On Monday night, Chief Minister Khemchand Singh accompanied by the two Deputy Chief Ministers held a meeting with the Union Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who has approved the construction of 5,000 new houses for the rehabilitation of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), affected by ethnic violence in Manipur.

These houses will be constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G), officials said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Chief Minister met the Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya Scindia, who assured that his Ministry would coordinate with other Union Ministries to address key issues concerning Manipur.

Chief Minister Khemchand Singh also met the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who assured him of all possible assistance to revive the state's financial health and economy.

The Chief Minister held discussions with the Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who assured full cooperation and support from his Ministry for all initiatives of the Manipur government.

Accompanied by the two Deputy Chief Ministers -- Nemcha Kipgen and Losii Dikh, the Manipur Chief Minister also separately met the BJP President Nitin Nabin and the party's National General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santhosh, during which party-related matters concerning Manipur were discussed.

"Earlier, on February 22, Chief Minister Khemchand Singh, along with the two Deputy Chief Ministers, met the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss a range of issues, including the rehabilitation of internally displaced persons," officials said.

According to the CMO official, the Union Home Minister discussed with the Manipur leadership the steps initiated by the new state government to remove barriers between different communities and to restore peace and harmony across the state.



