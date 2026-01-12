Dragon boat races, cultural festivities begin

Rajamahendravaram: Konaseema district collector R Mahesh Kumar stated that Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema District has immense potential to be developed into a tourism hub, given its scenic natural beauty featuring famous temples, beaches, the Lolla Lakulu, coconut groves, and lush canals. On Sunday, the collector along with local MLA Bandaru Satyananda Rao formally inaugurated the Sankranti Sambaralu, the Sir Arthur Cotton Trophy Dragon Boat races, and swimming competitions at the Lolla Locks (Lakulu) in Tatapudi.

The event was organised to reflect the rich cultural traditions of the Sankranti festival. During the programme, the dignitaries also opened various tourism and food stalls.

Speaking on the occasion, the district collector noted that the canal regions and the Godavari riverbanks in Konaseema are incredibly pleasant. He praised the efforts of local representatives and officials in promoting tourism and highlighted the exceptional hospitality of the Konaseema people.

He further informed that from January 11 to 13, various events including dragon boat races, swimming, Rangoli, and kite-flying competitions will be held to showcase the glory of Telugu culture. These competitions are expected to enhance the district’s cultural reputation on an international level.

Approximately 28 teams from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh are participating in the dragon boat races.

The collector invited everyone to attend these cultural programmes and boat races with their families to share the joy of the festival. MLA Bandaru Satyananda Rao added that the Sankranti celebrations began grandly below the Lolla Locks in Atreyapuram mandal with the Sir Arthur Cotton Godavari Trophy.

He mentioned that the festivities include food festivals, boating, jet skiing, children’s play areas, and musical programs. He assured that robust security arrangements are in place, with life jackets, rescue boats, and medical facilities made available for the safety of the public. District SP Rahul Meena, RDO P Srikar, and others also participated in the event.