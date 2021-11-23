Drainage system upgraded to prevent floods: Minister A Suresh

Kadapa: District in-charge Minister A Suresh said that drainage problem in the city will be revamped on priority basis to prevent floods. The in-charge minister along with Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha, Kadapa Mayor K Suresh visited the flood-affected areas Prakash Nagar, Housing Board Colony, RTC bus stand, Aum Santhi Nagar, Y Junction, Ashok Nagar, Chinnachouk Nagar in the city on Monday. Suresh said a permanent plan would be designed for modernisation of drainage system with engineers. He directed the officials to complete repair works under war foot. On the occasion, the minister appreciated the official machinery of its initiative in shifting the people to relief centres to avoid human loss during the floods at Buggavanka Dam.

Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha said that government has designed a comprehensive action plan by releasing the funds for completion of Flood Protection Wall(FPW) and other infrastructure facilities. The minister pointed that the construction of illegal structures, encroachment of canals and streams leads to inundation of low-lying areas during floods. The minister stressed the need for removing illegal occupations immediately.

Mayor K Suresh Babu said that sanitation was restored in the city within 24 hours by deploying 1,000 workers. He said people living in low-lying areas were immediately shifted to 40 relief camps organised in the city. Later the in-charge minister inspected the flood-affected areas Pulapothuru, Mandapalle, Seshamamba Puram, Paparaju Palle, Gundluru, Yeguva Palle along with Rajampet MP P Midhun Reddy, MLA M Mallikarjuna Reddy, Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said due to receiving of huge inflows in Annamaiah Project more than its Full Reservoir Level (FRL) from Pincha Reservoir, several villages were marooned. He said restoration works were in full swing.

He said temporary sheds would be constructed for those who lost houses in floods. He assured compensation would be paid to the farmers after assessment of crop and cattle losses. Joint Collector Saikanth Varma and other were present.