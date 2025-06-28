Dravidian University in Kuppam adds Engg wing

Kuppam (Chittoor district): Dravidian University in Kuppam is set to establish its own dedicated engineering college, marking a major milestone in the institution’s academic journey.

The move, which gives further boost to higher education in the State, comes following an initiative by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who represents the Kuppam constituency in the State Assembly.

Though the town of Kuppam already has a private engineering college, this marks the first time Dravidian University will have an engineering college under its own administration.

The University currently offers a variety of programmes in arts, science, technology and management, but lacked a formal engineering stream until now.

In a circular issued on June 27, 2025, the University announced the approval from the Government of Andhra Pradesh to launch the new engineering college. The institution will begin operations from the 2025–26 academic year with two BTech programmes: Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), and CSE with a specialisation in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI & ML). Each programme will accommodate 60 students per year.

The University expressed gratitude to the State government, particularly Chief Minister Naidu, for sanctioning the much-awaited college. “We take pride and pleasure in sharing this historic development with all teaching and non-teaching staff,” the circular stated. “We thank the State government for supporting the institution’s growth and commitment to academic excellence.”

Welcoming the move, MLC and Government Whip in the Legislative Council Dr Kancharla Srikanth described the announcement as a key step in strengthening the educational landscape of the region. “The students of Kuppam have been waiting for this opportunity for a long time,” he said, thanking CM Chandrababu Naidu and Human Resources Development Minister Nara Lokesh on behalf of the local community.

Leaders of the TDP and residents of Kuppam also hailed the decision, calling it a timely intervention that would bring quality technical education to the doorstep of meritorious students.