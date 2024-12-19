Drinking water problems loom large on Holagunda mandal

Live
Drinking water problem looms large in several villages in Holagunda mandal of Alur constituency in Kurnool district.
Alur (Kurnool district) : Drinking water problem looms large in several villages in Holagunda mandal of Alur constituency in Kurnool district. Despite having a water storage scheme at Yellarthi, people are forced to throng TB Low Level Canal (LLC) to fetch water for drinking and daily use.
Water from the storage scheme will cater drinking water needs of seven villages - BG Halli, Chinnahyta, Peddahyta, Mugumangondi, Sammathagiri, Kogilathota and including Yellarthi in the mandal. Since water supply was stopped for the past one week, residents of these villages are forced to travel a distance of 3 km to fetch water.
Sources informed that that eight persons were employed to look after the water supply, but all the eight employees were not attending to duty as salaries are not paid for the past 10 months.
Adoni Sub-Collector Mourya Bharadwaja came to know about this and inspected the CPW scheme at Sammathagiri village. He spoke to the engineers concerned and ordered them to ensure drinking water is supplied without interruption. He also ordered them to bring the problems to his notice if any.