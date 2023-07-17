Drinking water woes besiege Adoni mandal

Santakudleru (Kurnool): Drinking water shortage persists in several parts of Santakudleru village in Adoni mandal in Kurnool district for the last 20 days as the officials have stopped supplying water due to various reasons. With this, the residents are facing a problem even to get a pot of drinking water. A resident, on condition of anonymity, stated that the officials of village panchayat, despite being aware of the problem, are least bothered to fix it.

It is not the case of a day or two, for the last 20 days, the villagers are not being supplied drinking water. When the issue was taken to the notice of the officials concerned, they were least bothered about the issue.

He also said that a resident of the village, who was holding the post of president in Adoni Mandal Parishad, can solve the problem in hours or in a day but she is also not paying any attention to discuss it with the officials concerned.

The residents are making beeline to a nearby canal to fetch water. He said who will take the responsibility if any unfortunate incident takes place while fetching water from the canal. He also urged the officials concerned and the political leaders to fix the problem and ensure permanent solution to it.