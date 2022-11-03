DRM inspects Vizag-Naupada-Gunupur section

Visakhapatnam: Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair Anup Satpathy inspected Visakhapatnam-Naupada-Gunupur section of Waltair Division on Wednesday. He took stock of various amenities and facilities provided at the stations enroute along with developmental activities in the section. The DRM inspected stations and various establishments at important stations in the section.

During the inspection at Chipurupalli, MP Bellana Chandra Sekhar met the DRM and discussed various issues of developmental activities at Chipurupalli and at other stations that fall under his jurisdiction. Later, DRM inspected Tilaru station. He also inspected Harischandrapuram halt station where there were several developmental activities at that station. DRM interacted with the public and took feedback on the issues.

Cancellation of trains Owing to non-interlocking works at Danguwapasi station yard for the commissioning of the third line in Rajkharsawan- Danguwapasi section in Chakradharpur division of South Eastern Railway, some of the trains are cancelled.

In line with this, Visakhapatnam-Tata express (20816) leaving Visakhapatnam on November 6 is cancelled. In return, Tata –Visakhapatnam express (20815) leaving Tata on November 7 remains cancelled. People are requested to make note of the same and as these works are being carried out for safe train operations.